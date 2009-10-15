Swoon! It's those Jimmy Choo for Hunter wellies again. Rachel Bilson made us all green with envy back in June when she first sported the luxurious Wellington boots. Now she's at it again teaming them with a classic trench and power pouch satchel for a fully stylish weatherproof look.

