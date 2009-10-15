13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 15, 2009
1. LOTD 151009 Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis upped the ante at the signing of her new book Dreams wearing power shoulders and multi-strap heels.
-
October 15, 2009
2. LOTD 151009 Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr's style has evolved from fresh-faced princess to full-on fashionista. Gone are the bouncing curls and pastel bodycon numbers and in their place are sharp boyfriend blazers, flat cowboy boots and slicked back locks. We approve.
-
October 15, 2009
3. LOTD 151009 Rachel Bilson
Swoon! It's those Jimmy Choo for Hunter wellies again. Rachel Bilson made us all green with envy back in June when she first sported the luxurious Wellington boots. Now she's at it again teaming them with a classic trench and power pouch satchel for a fully stylish weatherproof look.
-
October 15, 2009
4. LOTD 151009 Cinday Crawford
The original supermodel, Cindy Crawford, proved she's still one of the sexiest women alive as she turned up to the Fantastic Mr Fox film premiere in London last night. Draped in an elegant black gown, complete with thigh-high split and cut-out heels, Crawford was the epitome of sophistication.
-
October 15, 2009
5. LOTD 151009 Leigh Lezark
Leigh Lezark looked sexy-smart in chic city shorts and tailored blazer - loving the new short bob Leigh!
October 15, 20091 of 5
LOTD 151009 Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis upped the ante at the signing of her new book Dreams wearing power shoulders and multi-strap heels.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018