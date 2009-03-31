13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Chloe Sevigny LOTD 15/01/09Chloe seriously glammed up for the premiere of the third season of her TV show, Big Love, in a Marios Schwab little white dress with thigh-high slit, strappy sandals and big, bouncy hair. Va-va-voom!
-
March 31, 2009
2. Ginnifer Goodwin LOTD 15/01/09The He's Just Not That Into You star also sported a white minidress to the Big Love premiere, but opted for a softer, more girly version featuring asymmetrical ruffles, which she teamed with opaque tights and classic courts.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Anne Hathaway LOTD 15/01/09Anne gets on board the feather trend with a fluffy cream and black shift dress by Chanel at the Motion Pictures Awards Gala, cleverly cinching her waist in with a studded belt to add curves to the silhouette.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Olivia Wilde LOTD 15/01/09Our fave new fashionista, House's Olivia Wilde, teamed a delicate satin dress with lust-worthy gladiator sandals at the Fox All-Star party in LA.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Salma Hayek LOTD 15/01/09Salma Hayek's plunging Alexander McQueen suit is pretty darn sexy but it's her fabulous ruffled sandals that really got our heart beating. And they're not just gorgeous from the front — they feature a fuchsia sole that's visible from the back. Drool!
March 31, 20091 of 5
Chloe Sevigny LOTD 15/01/09
Chloe seriously glammed up for the premiere of the third season of her TV show, Big Love, in a Marios Schwab little white dress with thigh-high slit, strappy sandals and big, bouncy hair. Va-va-voom!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018