13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 15, 2010
1. LOTD 150410 Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff went for a gothic fairy look in this delight of a dress by Vera Wang. The nude silk was topped with layers of black tulle and the one-shouldered dress featured an embellished shoulder and waist belt. Perfect for modern day princesses!
-
April 15, 2010
2. LOTD 150410 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez went for the graphic print trend in this slinky number at the Back Up Plan premiere in Miami. The gold hues picked out the honey-coloured highlights in her hair and she added a pair of nude platform shoes to finish the look.
-
April 15, 2010
3. LOTD MK Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen brightened up her customary dark colour palette with a brocade emerald green jacket by Dries Van Noten. MK's looks is, as ever, edgy with the addition of wedge ankle boots and a Heidi plait.
-
April 15, 2010
4. LOTD 150410 SJP
SJP worked a chic casual look in layered tones of on-trend grey. A cosy pair of moccasin booties by Mou and cross-body bag finish this cool, laidback look.
-
April 15, 2010
5. LOTD 150410 Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney went for a pop of purple silk in this drop-waist tunic dress with bubble hem at her boutique opening in Milan. She added an outsized tan clutch bag and nude make-up for a look that was totally Stella.
