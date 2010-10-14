Keira Knightley was back on top style form as she took to the red carpet last night for the London Film Festival premiere of Never Let Me Go. Looking every inch the iconic actress she is, Keira of course wowed in Chanel, working an exquisite Fall 2010 Couture cream knit, beaded, backless dress. Needing very little else to complete her stunning look, Keira's new bobbed 'do was gently teased into soft waves, and eyes were smoky and smouldering giving her a vintage starlet edge.