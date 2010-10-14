13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 14, 2010
1. LOTD 141010
Keira Knightley was back on top style form as she took to the red carpet last night for the London Film Festival premiere of Never Let Me Go. Looking every inch the iconic actress she is, Keira of course wowed in Chanel, working an exquisite Fall 2010 Couture cream knit, beaded, backless dress. Needing very little else to complete her stunning look, Keira's new bobbed 'do was gently teased into soft waves, and eyes were smoky and smouldering giving her a vintage starlet edge.
-
October 14, 2010
2. LOTD 141010
Joining Keira at the London Film Festival premiere of Never Let Me Go, Carey Mulligan gave her co-star a run for the style money as she worked a gorgeous, rich mustard Pre-Spring 2011 Proenza Schouler pleated dress, with black shoulder details and a black trimmed cinched-in waistband. Black YSL patent pumps added some extra height for the actress, and showed off the knee-grazing hemline of the dress perfectly. We love the mustard and black colour combo!
-
October 14, 2010
3. LOTD 141010
Navy is the new black! Hilary Swank went for a gorgeous silk draped LND (Little Navy Dress!), with ruched skirt, teamed with gladiator-style peep-toe Sergio Rossi heels in a slightly lighter shade of blue as she arrived at The Late Show with David Letterman. Out to promote her new movie Conviction, the actress was the first to break out the new Herve Leger by Max Azria SS11 collection as she worked a nude and grey bandage dress to the premiere, earlier this week.
-
October 14, 2010
4. LOTD 141010
Claudia Schiffer was a lesson in downtime dressing on the school run in London. With a clear 70s influence in her stride, she comprised comfort and style in a chunky knit accessorised with a pretty scarf and plaited leather belt for a laidback but fine-tuned look.
-
October 14, 2010
5. LOTD 141010
At an NYC awards ceremony Kerry Washington added structure to this ethereal Ports 1961 frock by cinching it at the waist. She matched the soft lines of the dress with loose tousled locks and a sheer glowy complexion.
October 14, 2010
LOTD 141010
