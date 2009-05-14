13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 14, 2009
1. Elizabeth Banks LOTD 14/05/09
The actress kicked off the Cannes celebrations in a red hot one-shouldered Armani Privé gown, complete with sweeping side train. Banks, who was attending the Up premiere, complemented her glamorous dress with fabulous vintage-style curls.
-
May 14, 2009
2. Aishwarya Rai LOTD 14/05/09
The stunning Indian actress hit the Cannes red carpet in a sweeping white ruffled gown by Roberto Cavalli set off by a pair of dazzling drop earrings and a Swarovski crystal-studded box clutch.
-
May 14, 2009
3. Jennifer Lopez LOTD 14/05/09
J-Lo was hot to trot on the set of her latest film, The Back-Up Plan, in an off-the-shoulder teal dress, sexy Sixties-style beehive and YSL's ubiquitous Trib Two platform sandals.
-
May 14, 2009
4. Eva Longoria Parker LOTD 14/05/09
Eva sparkled in a fun and flirty bejewelled minidress at the launch of the 13th issue of Spanish People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful Issue. The Desperate Housewives actress opted to elongate her pins even further with a pair of chic taupe courts.
-
May 14, 2009
5. Pixie Geldof LOTD 14/05/09
Pixie was super-sexy at a cocktail party at the Hogan store in London in a micro-LBD, military-style coat with gold buttons and seriously fierce black platform sandals. Though we're not entirely sure about her new super-short fringe, we love the platinum locks against a the black backdrop of her outfit.
