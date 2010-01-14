13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 14, 2010
1. LOTD 140110 Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams wowed yet again at another premiere of Sherlock Holmes, this time in Madrid. The actress went from old school Hollywood glamour to modern and edgy in the space of twenty four hours in this nude draped gown worn with sky-scraper silver heels, metallic eye make-up and a tall quiff.
-
January 14, 2010
2. LOTD 140110 Carey Mulligan
Rising star and BAFTA nominee Carey Mulligan is proving she's one to watch on and off the big screen. Walking the red carpet at the National Board of Review, she donned Prada's knotted shoulder little black dress and a pair of strappy heels topped with a flower motif. Loving this look from the young starlet.
-
January 14, 2010
3. LOTD 140110 Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon kept it sweet in a tiered print frock as she stepped out in LA. Reese is skilled at adapting pretty pretty looks to her downtown LA style so she teamed her dress with a long navy cardigan, chunky gold watch and over-the-body bag for cool-girl style.
-
January 14, 2010
4. LOTD 140110 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz showed off her sexy Latina credentials in Dolce & Gabbana's lace dress at the Nine photocall in Madrid. The dress featured Dolce's trademark bust-cinching bodice, an outsized bow and a long fringe at the hem. Divine.
-
January 14, 2010
5. LOTD 140110 Lake Bell
Actress Lake Bell was one cool fashionista in her strapless little black dress with draped hemline and bustle at the National Board of Review last night. Teaming her frock with a statement necklace of green baubles, cut-out peep-toe heels and a laidback beauty look, this is one fashion look that seriously rocked our boat.
January 14, 2010
