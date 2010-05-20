Kate Moss launched her latest Topshop collection in suitably cool style wearing a nude-hued button down playsuit teamed with a long-line black blazer and pointy court shoes. Kate mixed things up in her own inimitable style wearing the playsuit back to front... The buttons should actually appear at the back! We're fans of Kate's outfit but we LOVE her hairstyle here. The voluminous blowdry had a touch of Dallas about it and showed off her honey-coloured highlights to the max.

