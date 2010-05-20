13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 20, 2010
1. LOTD 200510 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker appeared on The Early Show wearing a deep fuchsia-coloured dress with draped bodice and a string of beads over the top. A pair of strappy gold heels finished the look.
-
May 20, 2010
2. LOTD 200510 Kate Moss
Kate Moss launched her latest Topshop collection in suitably cool style wearing a nude-hued button down playsuit teamed with a long-line black blazer and pointy court shoes. Kate mixed things up in her own inimitable style wearing the playsuit back to front... The buttons should actually appear at the back! We're fans of Kate's outfit but we LOVE her hairstyle here. The voluminous blowdry had a touch of Dallas about it and showed off her honey-coloured highlights to the max.
BUY KATE'S PLAYSUIT AT TOPSHOP.COM
SEE THE KATE MOSS FOR TOPSHOP COLLECTION
-
May 20, 2010
3. LOTD 200510 Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks made a splash on the red carpet in an ombre effect Georges Chakra Couture dress. The organza gown was mini at the front to show off Elizabeth's pins and fell into a train behind her for maximum drama. A soft hairstyle was the perfect compliment to this whimsical look.
-
May 20, 2010
4. LOTD 200510 Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke was a the Kate Moss for Topshop party wearing Topshop's coral-coloured Tiered Lotus Bead dress. We love that she matched her glowing blush to her dress and a pair of nude heels finish the sophisticated look.
-
May 20, 2010
5. LOTD 200510 Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe was all about the maxidress trend in her flowing floral Topshop dress at the Kate Moss for Topshop party. The model gave us a good styling tip when going for the ankle-grazers by cinching her gown with a grey waist belt and outsized cuff.
May 20, 20101 of 5
