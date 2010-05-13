Gemma Arterton has had a run of fabulous red carpet looks lately, and none more so than the cappuccino-coloured Roksanda Ilincic gown she chose for the Russian premiere of Prince of Persia. Frankly, sharing a red carpet with the dashing Jake Gyllenhaal must be something of a challenge but sartorially speaking, Gemma most certainly rose to it. Loose locks and fresh-faced make-up finished this truly glamorous but perfectly modern red carpet look.