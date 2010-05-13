13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 13, 2010
1. LOTD 130510 Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett stars in Robin Hood, the film which opened this year's Cannes Film Festival so she really needed to make a splash on the Croisette. And boy did she make a statement in this Alexander McQueen Pre Fall 2010 dress. The silver eagle motif and ball-gown style white tulle hem made for one majestic look which Cate carried with typical grace. A total fashion moment from the Queen of elegant red carpet dressing.
May 13, 2010
2. LOTD 130510 Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton has had a run of fabulous red carpet looks lately, and none more so than the cappuccino-coloured Roksanda Ilincic gown she chose for the Russian premiere of Prince of Persia. Frankly, sharing a red carpet with the dashing Jake Gyllenhaal must be something of a challenge but sartorially speaking, Gemma most certainly rose to it. Loose locks and fresh-faced make-up finished this truly glamorous but perfectly modern red carpet look.
May 13, 2010
3. LOTD 130510 Eva Longoria
If Cannes was a competition for the most attention-grabbing gown, Eva Longoria would probaly have won it yesterday. The Desperate Housewives actress swept up the red carpet in a tiered off-the-shoulder Emilio Pucci gown with an enormous train and made a serious statement in the process.
May 13, 2010
4. LOTD 130510 Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek looked super-trim in her Bordeaux Gucci couture dress on the Cannes red carpet. The star is lucky enough to be the first person ever to wear a design from the label's new Gucci Premiere line. The silk georgette one-shouldered gown featured twinkling red crystal embroidery for a subtly shimmery red carpet finish.
May 13, 2010
5. LOTD 130510 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale hit the Cannes red carpet in fairytale princess style in a palest blue Marchesa gown. A high hairstyle and statement diamond earrings finished this super-sized red carpet look.
