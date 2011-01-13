13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 13, 2011
Ginnifer Goodwin was pretty in pink at the Big Love new season premiere in this tiered number by Valentino, cinched in with a skinny gold belt. Her rock-chick quiff added edge to the sweet look. A pair of leg-lengthening sling-backs were the perfect accompaniment.
January 13, 2011
Chloe Sevigny looked new season ready at the Big Love season premiere in a printed frock with tummy cut-out, strappy red and gold heels and a slick of coral lipstick.
January 13, 2011
Pregnant Jennifer Connelly was typically sleek on the Jimmy Fallon show in the US in a V-neck black dress and vertiginous ankle-wrap sandals. Take note, ladies, this is the new shoe shape of the summer.
January 13, 2011
Zoe Saldana took her ruffled skirt to cooler heights with the addition of a bandage top and super-strappy sandals. Very nicely done.
January 13, 2011
Carven is fashion insiders' fave label and celebs are fast catching on. While Leighton Meester chose a printed dress by the French line, Demi Moore sported this cute zippered LBD for the No Strings Attached premiere, which she attended on the arm of her gorge hubby Ashton Kutcher.
