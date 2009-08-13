13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 13, 2009
1. LOTD 130809 Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams was white hot at The Time Traveler's Wife premiere in New York in a plunging minidress complete with power shoulders and a softly-ruched skirt. The actress, who stars alongside Eric Bana in the film, completed the look with pointy courts, tousled auburn locks and smoky eyes.
-
August 13, 2009
2. LOTD 130809 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger was sweet as could be in a white textured sundress set off with black ballet flats and a matching tote as she headed for a taping of the Regis and Kelly Show in NYC.
-
August 13, 2009
3. LOTD 130809 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin was all smiles in a stripy chiffon dress at a press conference for her hit TV show, Big Love. Chic, flattering and a breeze to wear, this is the ultimate working girl dress.
-
August 13, 2009
4. LOTD 130809 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's purple dress, worn to her judging round of American Idol, was such a big hit, she decided to sport the black version of the self-designed frock on the plane ride home to LA. She topped the outfit with a shrunken cardi and her new favourite hairstyle, a scraped-back bun.
SEE Victoria Beckham in the purple dress
SEE more photos of Victoria Beckham
-
August 13, 2009
5. LOTD 130809 Pixie Lott
It-Girl Pixie Lott rocked up her ruffled Mulberry LBD with a gold chain worn around her head and ankle boots to the Bulgari 125th anniversary celebrations in Sydney.
August 13, 20091 of 5
LOTD 130809 Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams was white hot at The Time Traveler's Wife premiere in New York in a plunging minidress complete with power shoulders and a softly-ruched skirt. The actress, who stars alongside Eric Bana in the film, completed the look with pointy courts, tousled auburn locks and smoky eyes.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018