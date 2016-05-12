13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 12, 2016
1. Kirsten Dunst Won In Gucci At Cannes
HOW amazing does she look RN?!
May 12, 2016
2. Jessica Chastain Went Old School Red Carpet In Armani Prive
The actress looked ridiculously beautiful in a yellow Armani Prive dress.
May 12, 2016
3. Susan Sarandon Is All Of Us In A Saint Laurent Suit And Flats
Dream look.
May 12, 2016
4. Victoria Beckham Mixes It Up With A Monochrome VB Jumpsuit
It makes quite a sassy change from her usual red carpet uniform.
May 12, 2016
5. Anna Kendrick Does Wedding Guest Chic
Or races, maybe?
