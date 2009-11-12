13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 12, 2009
1. LOTD 121109 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart is going to have to keep pulling those fab outfits out of her suitcase as she's got a whole lot of publicity to do in the run up to the Twilight: New Moon release. The starlet chose an outfit by hot New York design duo Proenza Schouler as she stepped out in London for a fan party.
-
November 12, 2009
2. LOTD 121109 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson showed off her mastery in styling up a casual outfit as she sported slim black trousers and a shirt but still looked A-list fabulous. She added some serious height with a pair of vertiginous platform shoes and carried her essentials in a tough luxe studded bow handbag.
-
November 12, 2009
3. LOTD 121109 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson worked that pencil skirt at the Mango new collection launch party in Madrid. She topped her 40s inspired outfit with Veronica Lake waves and tangerine lips. Chunky peep toe heels finished the glamorous look.
-
November 12, 2009
4. LOTD 121109 Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal proved that shorts aren't just for summer as she teamed her quilted slouchy shorties with black opaque tights and heels. A hands-in-the-pockets pose and a slick of red lippy added the perfect finish Maggie's casual chic look.
-
November 12, 2009
5. LOTD 121109 Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez worked a little white dress at the TV Guide Magazine Hot List Party in Los Angeles last night. The young starlet is swiftly picking up those A-List styling tips as she teamed her mini-frock with nude heels - the ultimate leg-lengthening trick.
