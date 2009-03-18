13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 18, 2009
1. Reese Witherspoon LOTD 12/03/09America's Sweetheart was back on the scene in an embellished LBD by Prada and a killer smile at the UK premiere of Monsters vs. Aliens. The actress co-stars with Hugh Laurie and Kiefer Sutherland in this Sci-Fi cartoon.
March 18, 2009
2. Rosario Dawson LOTD 12/03/09Rosario Dawson brightened up the night on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in a cerise satin one-shoulder frock and purple high-heeled pumps.
March 18, 2009
3. Kate Moss 12/03/09Kate went shopping at the Fendi store in Paris in a grey maxi-dress, high heel boots and a chic chignon.
March 18, 2009
4. Selma Blair LOTD 12/03/09Selma was chic as usual in a black strapless ruffled cocktail dress and sky-high nude Louboutins at the grand opening of the Viceroy Hotel in Miami.
March 18, 2009
5. Milla Jovovich LOTD 12/03/09Milla was pretty in pink at John Galliano's catwalk show in Paris. The peachy hue and delicate tiers of chiffon make us in the mood for summer!
