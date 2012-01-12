Ginnifer Goodwin chics up the People's Choice Awards in Roksanda Illincic! PLUS, check out Lea Michele, Olivia Palermo, Michelle Williams and Madonna!
Thursday 12 January, 2012
Look Of The Day
Look of the Day
January 12, 2012
1. Ginnifer Goodwin in Roksanda Ilincic
Ginnifer Goodwin may not have scooped an award at the People’s Choice Awards but she certainly stole the show in her fuchsia bell-sleeved frock by Roksanda Ilincic. The He’s Just Not That Into You star teamed her dress with black lace booties and sparkling chandelier earrings for added drama.
January 12, 2012
2. Lea Michele in Marchesa
Lea Michele worked some Twenties chic in an elaborately fringed Marchesa dress at the People’s Choice Awards. The Glee gal, who scooped the gong for Best Comedy TV Actress, finished off the look with sparkling strappy sandals, a sleek blow-dry and a slick of fuchsia lippy.
January 12, 2012
3. Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier
Material Girl Madonna premiered W.E. in London last night in a black velvet column by Jean Paul Gaultier (the maker of her famous conical bras), teamed with a Dolce & Gabbana cape and red fingerless gloves. Yup, she’s still got it.
January 12, 2012
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo was the ultimate NYC girl munching on a pretzel in a typically cool outfit: leather skinnies, colour block jumper, shaggy vest, Hermes Birkin bag, burgundy ankle boots. What a fabulous concoction!
January 12, 2012
5. Michelle Williams in Versace
Michelle Williams continued her parade of darling dresses in a white Versace number at an InStyle party to celebrate the forthcoming Golden Globes. We love the studded belt detailing and her new strawberry crop.
