13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2009
1. Kate Moss LOTD 12/02/09Kate Moss shows us how to glam up a jumpsuit on a night out at The Ivy with Topshop boss Phillip Green and boyfriend Jamie Hince. The supermodel topped her wide-leg navy satin number with her favourite leopard print jacket and completed the look with a chic Chanel chain-strap bag.
-
March 24, 2009
2. Demi Moore LOTD 12/02/09We're dotty for Demi Moore's spotted strapless dress and vampy red courts, which the actress wore to the Happy Tears premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.
-
March 24, 2009
3. Camilla Belle LOTD 12/02/09The stunning Camilla looked regal in this purple and sequins dress and vertiginous metallic shoes at the MusiCares Person Of The Year event in LA.
-
March 24, 2009
4. Courteney Cox LOTD 12/02/09
Courteney Cox was a silver belle in this metallic-hued L'Wren Scott spaghetti-strap shift and matching strappy sandals, worn to a star-studded Saks bash in NYC.
-
March 24, 2009
5. Sienna Miller LOTD 12/02/09Do these boots look familiar? That's because Kate Bosworth beat Sienna to the punch and has worn them several times since December 2008. The actress teamed her red Chloe pair with jeans, a structured jacket and casual beanie for a cool off-duty look.
March 24, 20091 of 5
Kate Moss LOTD 12/02/09
Kate Moss shows us how to glam up a jumpsuit on a night out at The Ivy with Topshop boss Phillip Green and boyfriend Jamie Hince. The supermodel topped her wide-leg navy satin number with her favourite leopard print jacket and completed the look with a chic Chanel chain-strap bag.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018