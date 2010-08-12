13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 12, 2010
Blake Lively mixed nautical with preppy chic on the set of Gossip Girl season four in New York. Wearing a Joie Agacia stripe shirt matched with a sparkly stripe Gryphon skirt and finished with a Nanette Lepore blazer, Blake shows off some serious arm-candy with her tan Chanel bag.
-
August 12, 2010
Looking super elegant, Mary-Kate Olsen left the Fashion Night Out announcement in New York, wearing a stunning black shirt and skirt ensemble teamed with black open-toed heels and black patent Kelly bag. She set off her gorgeous blonde waves perfectly contrasted with a pair of dark, oversized shades.
-
August 12, 2010
Looking as stunning as ever, Christina Ricci stole the style crown at the Blackberry launch party in New York last night! The actress went for a gorgeous printed silk top teamed with a simple black pencil skirt, black clutch purse and black peeptoes. Perfect!
-
August 12, 2010
Channeling her signature 70s style boho look to perfection, Nicole Richie looked fab as she hit the LA shops in a cute ethnic print purple kaftan dress teamed with a floppy black hat.
-
August 12, 2010
Another dress hit from Twilight star Anna Kendrick! The actress looked girly chic in a purple, tiered Marc Jacobs Resort 2011 dress with white plastic polka dots. She finished her look with some sparkly Jimmy Choos.
