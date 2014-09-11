13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 11, 2014
1. Dakota Fanning Works A Polished Monochrome Saint Laurent Look
Dakota Fanning worked a polished monochrome look in a layered, bow detail Saint Laurent dress and classic heeled pumps, with heavy eye make-up and sleek hair, at the It Girls Of W Magazine celebration.
-
September 11, 2014
2. Poppy Delevingne Nails The AW Folk Trend In Michael Kors
Poppy Delevingne nailed the AW14 folk trend in a floaty Michael Kors maxi dress at the fashion week show. She kept the look polished with her hair in sleek curls and her complexion fresh.
-
September 11, 2014
3. Jessica Chastain Glams Up For The Red Carpet In A Coral Prada Dress
Jessica Chastain worked a plunging Prada dress at the screening of her film, The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby. Though the coral tone was a bold choice, it complemented the star's porcelain complexion.
-
September 11, 2014
4. Jessica Alba Trials The Pastel Leather Trend
Jessica Alba looked chic in one of AW14's biggest trends, pastel leather, out and about in New York. The peach tone complemented her golden glow and brightened up her otherwise monochrome look.
-
September 11, 2014
5. Olivia Munn Looks Party-Ready In A Michael Kors Jumpsuit
Olivia Munn looked party-ready at the Michael Kors show in a print bandeau jumpsuit and strappy heels.
