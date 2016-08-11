13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 11, 2016
1. Dakota Johnson Makes The Jumpsuit Cool
Proof it's not boring.
August 11, 2016
2. Rita Ora Does A 60s Jumpsuit Look
Not for everyone, but it sure is a strong look.
August 11, 2016
3. Emily Ratajkowski In Alexandre Vauthier Couture
Bringing back the matching dress and shoes.
August 11, 2016
4. Pixie Lott Styles Up A Simple Shirt
Bored of the tie-up? 6 shirt styling tips from the Insta-elite.
August 11, 2016
5. Kim Kardashian Wears The Most Kim Kardashian Look Ever
Bodycon and over-the-knee boots? Our Kardashian-dar just exploded.
