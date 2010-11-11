It’s been a while since we saw Gwyneth showing this much skin and we’re delighted she’s got her red carpet mojo back! The actress, who stars in the forthcoming film Country Stong as folk crooner Kelly Canter, wowed the crowds at the Country Music Awards not just because of her killer Atelier Versace gown with sexy cut-outs, but also for her on-stage singing debut. A standing ovation was due on both counts!

SEE ALL THE RED CARPET PHOTOS FROM THE CMAs