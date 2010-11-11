13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 11, 2010
Emma Watson was Gothic chic on the red carpet at a Warner Brothers event in London in a one-shoulder velvet and satin dress by Vionnet. The Harry Potter star, who recently cropped her hair, accessorised with statement jewellery, including chandelier earrings, an oversized pendant and a studded cuff. We can’t wait to see what she wears tonight for the long-awaited premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows. Watch this space!
Leighton worked earthy tones to perfection at the Country Music Awards in a printed maxi-gown by Emilio Pucci and cuffed platform sandals by Jimmy Choo. The Country Strong star's natural make-up and perfectly mussed-up hair were bang on the money, too.
WOW, doesn’t this poppy red hue look smashing on Taylor Swift? The songstress chose a column gown with thigh-high split by Monique Lhuillier, teamed with strappy Jimmy Choos and jewellery by Neil Lane. We love that she kept her hair swept up to show off her elegant neckline.
It’s been a while since we saw Gwyneth showing this much skin and we’re delighted she’s got her red carpet mojo back! The actress, who stars in the forthcoming film Country Stong as folk crooner Kelly Canter, wowed the crowds at the Country Music Awards not just because of her killer Atelier Versace gown with sexy cut-outs, but also for her on-stage singing debut. A standing ovation was due on both counts!
Nicole Kidman is the first star to sport a white lace dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer collection – and we’re betting she won’t be the last. In case you haven’t noticed, lace is MAJOR right now. The Moulin Rouge star, who was at the Country Music Awards alongside husband Keith Urban, contrasted the demure shift with a pair of saucy red strappy sandals.
