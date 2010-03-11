13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 11, 2010
1. LOTD 110310 Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker was mixing things up with a feminine nude-hued lace dress topped with a white boyfriend blazer. She tied the look together with layered rows of beads and donned a pair of sky-high platform shoes and shiny black bag.
SEE CARRIE'S BEST FASHION MOMENTS
-
March 11, 2010
2. LOTD 110310 Kate Moss
Kate Moss was working the Breton look as she left Paris at the end of Fashion Week. It's nice to see the supermodel working a bit of colour and she did so by topping her skinny jeans and matelot top with a cherry-red Chanel jacket.
-
March 11, 2010
3. LOTD 110310 Whitney Port
Whitney Port showed off some leg in a fitted grey dress at a party in Miami last night. Teamed with a cropped jacket and ferocious studded shoes Whitney finished her look with that S/S 2010 essential, an over-the-body bag.
-
March 11, 2010
4. LOTD 110310 Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel brought the springtime in her gorgeous floral frock last night. She braved the cold with bare legs and teamed her pretty dress with black platforms and jacket.
-
March 11, 2010
5. LOTD 110310 Kristin Davis
Kristen Davis went for a chic option in this little black dress for a magazine launch in New York last night. The Sex and the City star showed off her figure with a wide waist-belt and a gold cuff and cocktail ring finished the look.
