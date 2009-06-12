Thandie was unveiled as the new face of Martini at a launch party for the drinks brand in London. The gorgeous actress was her usual chic self in a lacy confection teamed with strappy gold sandals and an Anya Hindmarch box clutch. Following in the footsteps of George Clooney as spokesman for the brand, Martini has become our favourite new tipple!

