13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 12, 2009
1. LOTD 110609 Thandie Newton
Thandie was unveiled as the new face of Martini at a launch party for the drinks brand in London. The gorgeous actress was her usual chic self in a lacy confection teamed with strappy gold sandals and an Anya Hindmarch box clutch. Following in the footsteps of George Clooney as spokesman for the brand, Martini has become our favourite new tipple!
See all the latest fashion and beauty photos of Thandie Newton
-
June 12, 2009
2. LOTD 110609 Claudia Schiffer
Claudia was smouldering at the Graduate Fashion Week Awards in London in a peach shell topped with a boyfriend blazer, skinny black pants and black peep-toe shoes. But what really makes this look is her shaggy rock chick mane and her khol-rimmed eyes.
See more celebrities with smokey eyes, plus get expert tips
-
June 12, 2009
3. LOTD 110609 Fergie
OK, we are fully aware that this outfit is seriously flashy and that the average woman on the street probably wouldn't be inclined to show this much skin but you've got to hand it to Fergie for having serious fashion guts. The newlywed stepped out in NYC in this glitzy Pucci minidress, complete with shoulder and hip cut-outs. A pair of silver Brian Atwood sandals and tousled black locks made this outfit just the right side of bling-tastic.
-
June 12, 2009
4. LOTD 110609 Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood wowed us once again on the red carpet with this black halter-neck mesh dress. The actress, who was attending the Whatever Works screening in New York, cleverly scooped up her russet locks to show off the neckline of the dress to its full advantage.
-
June 12, 2009
5. LOTD 110609 Jessica Szohr
The leggy Jessica Szohr hit Beverly Hills for a lunch date with beau Ed Westwick in a patterned miniskirt, wedge sandals and an off-the-shoulder top. Top marks for the Gossip Girl's LA street style.
June 12, 20091 of 5
LOTD 110609 Thandie Newton
Thandie was unveiled as the new face of Martini at a launch party for the drinks brand in London. The gorgeous actress was her usual chic self in a lacy confection teamed with strappy gold sandals and an Anya Hindmarch box clutch. Following in the footsteps of George Clooney as spokesman for the brand, Martini has become our favourite new tipple!
See all the latest fashion and beauty photos of Thandie Newton
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018