13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 11, 2010
1. LOTD 110210 Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny was ultra-cute in her Proenza Schouler belted pre-fall 2010 minidress at the How to Make it in America screening in New York. And that navy ruffled clutch? Genius.
-
February 11, 2010
2. LOTD 110210 Julianne Moore
A Single Man star Julianne Moore was definitely pretty in pink as she stepped out with her co-star Colin Firth and the movie's director, Tom Ford, for its premiere in Paris. Julianne's Balenciaga gown with gold embroidery was a thing of beauty!
-
February 11, 2010
3. LOTD 110210 Olivia Palermo
Ice-cream colours are so hot for spring 2010, so Olivia Palermo was right on trend when she stepped out in this mint-green number with a cool waist-cincher at the How to Make it in America screening in NY. And we love how she decided not to match her bag to her black accessories, and opted for a stand-out tan clutch instead.
-
February 11, 2010
4. LOTD 110210 Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana totally rocked at the amFAR party to kick off New York Fashion Week last night. She was simply stunning in a tribal-print high-necked dress with a prom-style shape and killer embellished shoe boots.
-
February 11, 2010
5. LOTD 110210 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue glammed up last night for the Paris premiere of A Single Man. The singer looked gorgeous in a floaty chiffon dress with a thick black waist belt and leg-lengthening nude heels.
