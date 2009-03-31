13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 31, 2009
1. Cate Blanchett LOTD 11/12/08Cate Blanchett turns up on best dressed lists the world over because she has the rare ability to effortlessly pull off classic Armani and edgy Balenciaga with style and panache. We love this futuristic sequinned shift by Balenciaga, which the actress wore to the Sydney premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
March 31, 2009
2. Nicole Kidman LOTD 11/12/08Nicole Kidman was the ultimate snow queen in a white sequinned L'Wren Scott shirt dress at the Australia premiere in chilly London last night.
March 31, 2009
3. Rihanna LOTD 11/12/08No one does tailoring quite like Rihanna. We love this sharp-shouldered top tucked into a pair of crisp peg-legs, all jazzed up with a statement gold necklace. Just perfect.
March 31, 2009
4. Rachel Weisz LOTD 11/12/08Rachel was chic as could be at a dinner in Beverly Hills in a floor-length black gown with statement shoulders, an embellished bust and a wasit-cincher pulling the look together.
March 31, 2009
5. Kylie Minogue LOTD 11/12/08Previously seen on Ugly Betty star Becki Newton, this royal blue strapless number by YSL looked fabulous on Kylie, who teamed it with strappy suede sandals and a tousled up-do at the launch of her latest fragrance, Sexy Darling, in Australia.
