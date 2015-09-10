13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 10, 2015
1. Emily Ratajkowski Styles Up Balmain's Lace Trousers
Emily Ratajkowski showed off her style credentials in a bold 70s-inspired outfit, with a colour block top and Balmain's lace trousers. What a babe.
September 10, 2015
2. Kate Bosworth Gets In On This Season's Hottest Belt Trend
Kate Bosworth looked polished and chic in a knitted dress from Alexander McQueen's Resort collection with an on-point obi belt.
September 10, 2015
3. Alexa Chung Looks Glowing In Delicate Florals
We're loving elegant floral maxi dresses for autumn/winter, and Alexa Chung brought summer to the trend at the Roger Vivier x MyTheresa.com dinner with a post-holiday deep brown tan, complemented by her warm ombre locks. She gave the look her signature quirky twist with a pair of Roger Vivier Décolleté Belle De Nuit pumps
September 10, 2015
4. Sarah Jessica Parker Works Jacquard Florals
How incredible does Sarah Jessica Parker look at the Porcelanosa 5th Avenue store opening? Glowing and gorgeous, in a jacquard floral maxi dress with a pair of heavily jewelled sandals.
September 10, 2015
5. Scarlett Johansson Channels 90s Glamour
Scarlett Johansson turned heads outside the studios from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a chic leather and crepe Michael Kors wide leg jumpsuit. But it wasn't the outfit that was drawing attention so much as the actress' short Gwyneth Paltrow-style crop.
