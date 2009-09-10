13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 10, 2009
1. LOTD 100909 Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
Kate Beckinsale went for an ultra-elegant goddess look in her back strapless maxidress. Her elegant frock featured a corseted bustier and an origami-style fold at the hip. The glamorous star added a chunky gold necklace, gold cuff and even gleaming gold nail polish to finish off her look.
WHERE
The Whiteout film premiere in Los Angeles.
WHY WE LOVE IT
If ever you thought a little black dress was an easy option, Kate Beckinsale shows that with some clever styling it can look anything but. With her beautiful bronzed tan and expertly chosen gold jewellery, Kate has tranformed this gown into an absolute fashion statement.
-
September 10, 2009
2. LOTD 100909 Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
Victoria Beckham was resplendent in her Victoria Beckham Collection peplum dress which she wore with faded lense sunglasses, YSL Tributes and an Hermes bag.
SEE VICTORIA BECKHAM'S A/W 09 COLLECTION
WHERE
La Posh was jetting into JFK to attend New York Fashion Week.
-
September 10, 2009
3. LOTD 100909 Rihanna
WHAT SHE WORE
Rihanna worked a nude jumpsuit as only she could. Black gladiator sandals snaked up her ankles and she wore an over-the-body bag and some fab gold jewellery to finish the look.
WHERE
Rihanna was partaking in a little retail therapy at Helmut Lang and Iris Shoes in the Meat Packing District in New York. Preparing for New York Fashion Week we shouldn't wonder...
-
September 10, 2009
4. LOTD 100909 Yasmin Le Bon
WHAT SHE WORE
Yasmin Le Bon donned the tomato-red shift dress from her collection for Wallis with a pair of high-heeled brogues and a chunky bracelet.
WHERE
Yasmin was making her way into the star-studded launch party for her new range for Wallis at London's chic Sanderson Hotel.
-
September 10, 2009
5. LOTD 100909 Mishca Barton
WHAT SHE WORE
Oooo a hot fashion look from Mischa Barton! The Beautiful Life starlet topped her short shorts and bow blouse with a shimmering gold 80s style jacket. Love those statement platform shoes!
WHERE
Enjoying the New York nightlife.
September 10, 20091 of 5
LOTD 100909 Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
Kate Beckinsale went for an ultra-elegant goddess look in her back strapless maxidress. Her elegant frock featured a corseted bustier and an origami-style fold at the hip. The glamorous star added a chunky gold necklace, gold cuff and even gleaming gold nail polish to finish off her look.
WHERE
The Whiteout film premiere in Los Angeles.
WHY WE LOVE IT
If ever you thought a little black dress was an easy option, Kate Beckinsale shows that with some clever styling it can look anything but. With her beautiful bronzed tan and expertly chosen gold jewellery, Kate has tranformed this gown into an absolute fashion statement.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018