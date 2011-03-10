13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 10, 2011
1. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller proved yet again that skinny jeans are the cornerstone to every girl's wardrobe as she stepped out in another winning smart-casual look after a performance of her new play, Flare Path. Keeping her palette neutral and sophisticated, she layered a laddered knit under a boyish tweed blazer and added a little height with cute cowboy boots.
March 10, 2011
2. Jessica Alba
No one does downtime cool quite like Jessica Alba - in true LA style, she embraced the winter sun sporting a springy florals and tan wedge sandals, and added a little extra warmth with simple layers. A cute topknot gave a ladylike finish.
March 10, 2011
3. Hailee Steinfeld
She may have been one of the youngest attendees at Paris Fashion Week, but True Grit star Hailee Steinfeld showed off style credentials far beyond her years yesterday as she hit the Miu Miu AW11 show. A smart pea coat with oversized pockets formed the centrepiece of her outfit, and she added a playful touch with a leopard print clutch and swishy high ponytail.
March 10, 2011
4. Rose Byrne
There's something to be said for a fashionista who can make monochrome look this cool. Star of this year's X-Men: First Class, Rose Byrne, paired a pretty frill-detail blouse with draped silk shorts, patent courts and red lips for a modern take on tailoring.
March 10, 2011
5. Mia Wasikowska
Mia Wasikowska channelled the ballet trend to perfection at a New York screening of Jane Eyre in a be-ruffled fit-and-flare frock. It may be a modest dress length for a young starlet, but dewy skin and a funky coiffed 'do kept it fresh.
