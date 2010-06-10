13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 10, 2010
1. LOTD 100610 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole strode into the X Factor auditions smiling for the cameras looking her usual cheery self in a cute leopard print dress and brogue-style Christian Louboutin heels. A loosely pinned updo made for a contemporary take on a 60s beehive hairstyle.
-
June 10, 2010
2. LOTD 100610 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift played away from her usual gold sparkly frocks and embraced her darker side in this plum-coloured brocade cocktail dress and coordinating platform shoes. Loving the new straight hairstyle, too.
-
June 10, 2010
3. LOTD 100610 Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton was one golden lady in this fabulous folded bustier dress which gave the actress killer-curves at the launch of Solange Azagury-Partridge's new Bond Street store. She added Georgina Chapman's kooky 'Love' shoes for a touch of humour, twinkling gems by Solange and a black clutch bag.
-
June 10, 2010
4. LOTD 100610 Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott was cute in a silver tunic-style dress at a New York party celebrating women in music last night. Pixie toughened up the brocade-detail frock with black shoeboots and chain-handled clutch while her signature shaggy mop of hair and a slick of bright orange lipstick were very much in place.
-
June 10, 2010
5. LOTD 100610 Poppy Delivigne
Poppy Delevigne was all about this season's sorbet shades in a draped mini and crew-neck top by Burberry Prorsum. The Brit model added Burberry's vertiginous grey ankle-strap platforms and a glemaing gold clutch.
