13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 10, 2011
WOW, it's Nicole Richie as you haven't seen her in a long time! The newlywed ditched her signature boho style and opted for a sleek, tailored look comprising bustier dress, sharp blazer and killer platforms for an event at Bergdorf Goodman in NYC. That smoothed-out coif has never looked better.
February 10, 2011
The movie beauty is one season ahead of us, already working a pre-fall frock by No.21. But the pale yellow lace and waterfall tiers are so pretty and spring-like, especially when teamed with nude heels, she looks right on trend.
February 10, 2011
The ex-pat looked Valentine's Day ready at The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection party that kicked off New York Fashion Week in a scarlet strapless gown complete with ribbon bodice. We heart.
February 10, 2011
Keira Knightley celebrated the successful press night of her new West End play, The Children's Hour, with an after-party at London's The Penthouse nightclub. Her performance opposite Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss has won rave reviews and we give her two thumbs up for her ruched asymmetrical party dress, too! So chic.
February 10, 2011
The model was working the nude trend with this strapless dress that was gathered at the side at a bash in NYC. Teamed with on-shade court shoes and just the right amount of jewellery, the beauty looked ready to party the night away.
