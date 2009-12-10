13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 10, 2009
1. LOTD 101209 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham went for her statement shouldered gown with flowing train for the British Fashion Awards last night. The fashionista wore her hair in an elaborate updo, which if this week's hairstyles are anything to go by are becoming a VB signature.
December 10, 2009
2. LOTD 101209 Kate Moss
Kate Moss certainly brought drama to the British Fashion Awards last night as she rocked up wearing this floor-sweeping creation by John Galliano for Christian Dior. The super wore the chiffon gown with the sort of insouciance that only she can carry off, teaming it with a cropped-sleeved tuxedo jacket and scraped back hair.
December 10, 2009
3. LOTD 101209 Tamsin Egerton
Tamsin Egerton went for old-school Hollywood glamour on the pink carpet at the St Trinian's premiere last night. Wearing a white Alberta Ferretti gown that could have been made for a 30s screen siren with a diamond necklace and a culed updo she was every inch the silver screen goddess.
December 10, 2009
4. LOTD 101209 Claudia Schiffer
Claudia Schiffer donned this scarlet print dress by the fashion world's current darling, Peter Pilotto at the British Fashion Awards last night. Claudia wore the statement cocktail dress with black tights and heels.
December 10, 2009
5. LOTD 101209 Natalia Vodianova
Natalia Vodianova went for the shimmer factor in this liquid silk silver and pale blue gown which she wore off the shoulder for a look of effortless glamour.
