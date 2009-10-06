13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 6, 2009
1. LOTD 011009 Lady Gaga
Ooo check out Lady GaGa in this look we just love! The kooky one went for a nude ruffled bustier top and French knicker-style shorts for the launch of her new Heartbeats headphones. Teamed with a 50s style blonde wig and white shoeboots this is one hot look.
-
October 6, 2009
2. LOTD 011009 Madonna
Madonna dressed in black on black for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. She wore a croc skin coat over little black dress with strappy peep-toe heels and her hair in a glamorous half updo.
-
October 6, 2009
3. LOTD 011009 Victoria Beckham
Another knock-out frock from Victoria Beckham as she joined husband David at the launch of their collection for Adidas in Los Angeles. Rocking a fashion-forward frock by budding London designer William Tempest, La Posh added a pair of purple velvet heels by Brian Atwood for a touch of colour.
-
October 6, 2009
4. LOTD 011009 Anna Friel
Anna Friel was pretty in pink as she left the Haymarket theatre after a performance of Breakfast at Tiffany's. Friel teamed her vintage blush-pink dress with mint-green heels for a colour clash look that she pulled off to perfection.
-
October 6, 2009
5. LOTD 011009 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller worked a perfect casual look in skinny jeans, Twenty8Twelve leather biker jacket and off-white boy brogues.
