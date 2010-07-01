13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 1, 2010
1. LOTD 010710 Angelina Jolie
It's so fantastic to see Angelina Jolie working fresh, fabulous summery chic. The actress wowed in Mexico at a photocall for her new movie Salt wearing a stunning white strapless Atelier Versace cocktail dress gathered at the bust. Divine.
July 1, 2010
2. LOTD 010710 Freida Printo
Freida Pinto was just dreamy in a folded detail, one-shoulder dress in a beautiful green hue at The Last Airbender premiere in New York.
July 1, 2010
3. LOTD 010710 Eva Longoria
Oh-so-elegant, Eva Longoria! The Desperate Housewife wowed at the launch of the new LG refrigerator in a two-tone ruched pencil dress.
July 1, 2010
4. LOTD 010710 Julianne
Julianne Moore couldn't have been more elegant as she arrived for The Late Show with David Letterman in a sensational LBD, which she teamed with a cool, sleek ponytail and sexy strappy heels.
July 1, 2010
5. LOTD 010710 Amber Le Bon
Amber le Bon screamed summer when she stepped out at the Elizabeth Arden 100th anniversary party in a pink printed maxidress - only our fave style of frock right now. She teamed her flowing ethnic-style number with killer tan heels, and we loved it.
