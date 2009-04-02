Best Dressed 2008: Most Co-ordinated Couple Though they look great on their own, Posh and Becks are at their most fashion fabulous when they're together. Whether it's in matching sporty outfits when they hang out with their kids or dressed to the nines on the red carpet, this duo perfectly complement each other in the style stakes. Take this sophisticated ensemble of ladylike pencil dress for her and a classic grey three-piece suit for him — it's chic, sleek and perfectly co-ordinated.