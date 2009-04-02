13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 2, 2009
1. Victoria Beckham and David Beckham LOTD 01/01/09Best Dressed 2008: Most Co-ordinated Couple Though they look great on their own, Posh and Becks are at their most fashion fabulous when they're together. Whether it's in matching sporty outfits when they hang out with their kids or dressed to the nines on the red carpet, this duo perfectly complement each other in the style stakes. Take this sophisticated ensemble of ladylike pencil dress for her and a classic grey three-piece suit for him — it's chic, sleek and perfectly co-ordinated.
April 2, 2009
2. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt LOTD 01/01/09Best Dressed 2008: Most Co-ordinated Couple It's hard to decide who looks more beautiful in black tie: Angelina Jolie in her strapless gown or Brad Pitt in a dapper tux and old-school moustache.
April 2, 2009
3. Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore LOTD 01/01/09Best Dressed 2008: Most Co-ordinated Couple Demi's timeless chic has rubbed off on her toy boy hubby Ashton, who has swapped his jeans and polos for smart suits and designer ties. Simply irresistible.
April 2, 2009
4. Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron LOTD 01/01/09Best Dressed 2008: Most Co-ordinated Couple Whether they're on screen or on the red carpet, this real-life High School Musical couple sets trends with each outing. Zac looks best when he's casually working an open-collared shirt, as seen here at the Teen Choice Awards, while Vanessa is picture perfect in a little cocktail dress and glam accessories.
April 2, 2009
5. Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson LOTD 01/01/09Best Dressed 2008: Most Co-ordinated Couple The best thing about Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson is that he's totally happy to let her steal the spotlight on the red carpet while he proudly looks on. We think they're both utterly gorgeous in this photo — she in a peek-a-boo chanel frock and he in a three-piece tux.
