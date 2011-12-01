Felicity Jones wowed with BAFTA-style drama in a Moschino Resort gown, while Jessica Alba, Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum and Miranda Kerr join her in the Look of the Day line-up...
Thursday 1 December, 2011
More Look of the Day
Look Of The Day
Look of the Day
-
December 1, 2011
1. Miranda Kerr in Dolce & Gabbana
Model mum Miranda Kerr flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging leopard print number by Dolce & Gabbana to watch a screening of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with her fellow Angels. Pointed black Gianvito Rossi courts added classic appeal while a studded Stella McCartney clutch gave a modern touch.
-
December 1, 2011
2. Heidi Klum
Adding a new fragrance to the Heidi Klum empire, the super took to New York’s streets to launch Shine wearing a pretty printed dress topped with a winter-worthy white coat. Leopard print Christian Louboutin peep-toes added the perfect twist to the mix.
-
December 1, 2011
3. Taylor Swift in Porcelain
Winning awards wherever she goes, Taylor Swift has modeled more than a few fab frocks of late and the country starlet opted for a poppy red Porcelain number to celebrate at the CMT Artists of the Year party. Taking a crimson cue, Taylor matched the hue with a perfect pout and a slick of Louboutin red on the sole of her pretty metallic peep-toes.
-
December 1, 2011
4. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba proved she’s the coolest mum on the block spotted out and about sporting bright red jeans. Styled with a simple white tee and a sleek black blazer, Jessica completed the look with black leather booties and a tribal-style necklace. We love!
-
December 1, 2011
5. Felicity Jones in Moschino
Recently announced as the new face of D&G make-up, Brit actress Felicity Jones made a flawless appearance on the BAFTA red carpet in a dramatic black Moschino Resort gown. With swathes of tulle falling to the floor, a delicate décolletage and an embellished black clutch were all the accessories the stunning starlet needed, while a feline flick added a flirty edge.
Miranda Kerr in Dolce & Gabbana
Model mum Miranda Kerr flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging leopard print number by Dolce & Gabbana to watch a screening of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with her fellow Angels. Pointed black Gianvito Rossi courts added classic appeal while a studded Stella McCartney clutch gave a modern touch.
Must Reads
13 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018