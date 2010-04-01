13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 1, 2010
1. LOTD 010410 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie went for a cute look in a casual combo of shorts and long-sleeved grey T. She was her usual fashion-savvy self, finishing the look with Chanel's 60s-inspired shades, an artfully twisted scarf, Balenciaga bag and on-trend brogues.
2. LOTD 010410 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston went for the little white dress look in this form-fitting shift dress at The Bounty Hunter photocall in Madrid. She teamed her frock with nude, suede Gucci peep-toes and a chunky gold watch.
3. LOTD 010410 Dita Von teese
Dita Von Teese was her glamorous self in this lipstick-red gown at the Crazy Horse in Las Vegas. The burlesque star teamed her floor-skimming gown with matching red lipstick and signature waved hairstyle.
4. LOTD 010410 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes kept things casual in wide-legged boyfriend jeans and wooden wedges. She topped off the laidback look with a chic cardigan with three-quarter length sleeves.
5. LOTD 010410 Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum donned Donna Karan's cherry-red bodycon dress for the Darker Side of Green Climate Change Debate in New York last night. We love the off-the-shoulder cocktail frock but those feathered Donna Karan heels are just dreamy!
