13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 9, 2009
1. Liv Tyler LOTD 07/05/09
Liv Tyler was sultry at the party to celebrate Time's 100 Most Influential People in this trompe l'oeil Stella McCartney dress. A transparent voile let the lace appear to just skim Liv's shoulder's and form sleeves.
-
May 9, 2009
2. Audrey Tautou LOTD 07/05/09
Could Audrey Tautou be bored of Chanel? Surely not! Still, the actress chose to wear Miu Miu at the Rome premiere of her latest film, Coco Avant Chanel.
-
May 9, 2009
3. Victoria Beckham LOTD 07/05/09
Victoria Beckham was perfectly chic in Azzedine Alaia whilst out and about in New York. And it may be that she didn't infact elect to wear Alaia on a mere whim; according to reports the designer found himself dropped from Monday night's Met Ball guest list by US Vogue editrice Anna Wintor and an outraged Naomi Campbell refused to attend on that basis. Could it be that Posh is making a silent but very visible protest on Alaia's behalf as well?
-
May 9, 2009
4. Taylor Swift LOTD 07/05/09
Taylor Swift was cute as a button in this springtime outfit. She topped her flirty blue skirt with a fitted black jacket and donned a pair of gladiator sandals for an on-trend look.
-
May 9, 2009
5. Stella McCartney LOTD 07/05/09
There's a lot to love in Stella McCartney's outfit as she launched her fall collection in New York. We dig the pointy boot situation, the sculptural sleeves… Try keeping us away from the Stella McCartney boutique come autumn!
