Victoria Beckham was perfectly chic in Azzedine Alaia whilst out and about in New York. And it may be that she didn't infact elect to wear Alaia on a mere whim; according to reports the designer found himself dropped from Monday night's Met Ball guest list by US Vogue editrice Anna Wintor and an outraged Naomi Campbell refused to attend on that basis. Could it be that Posh is making a silent but very visible protest on Alaia's behalf as well?