13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
1. LOTY - High Street Alexa Chung
LOOK OF THE YEAR: High Street
These celebs are proof that you don’t need to drop a fortune to look good. Check them out in their high street duds (and see if you can nab them on sale now!)
With full access to every designer dress under the sun, we totally rate Alexa Chung for sporting a dress from the good old British high street to the Chloe spring/summer fashion show. She’s dressed up her navy Whistles number with a pair of studded pointy Givenchy flats and a tan bowling bag. So unpretentious, so chic.
2. LOTY - High Street Natalie Portman
While the rest of us elbowed our way past the crowds to get our hands on something (anything!) from the Lanvin for H&M collection, Natalie Portman was the epitome of refinement in her one-shoulder LBD. This girl just oozes elegance and is the perfect match for this chic and perfectly-priced confection.
3. LOTY - High Street Olivia Palermo
Our fashion crush Olivia Palermo chose a navy and black dress from Mango’s autumn/winter collection for a night out in NYC. The It-girl has styled it up with her trademark glam accessories, comprising super-strappy heels and a silver belt. Brava!
4. LOTY - High Street Sienna Miller
The actress worked a tone-on-tone combo of suede shorts, silky blouse (both by Toppers) and faux fur while out on the town with her boyfriend Jude Law. Props to her for not going bare-legged in the chilly weather – black tights and her caramel-coloured Beatrix Ong courts are the perfect complement.
5. LOTY - High Street Kate Moss
For the launch of her 14th and final collection for Topshop, supermodel Kate sported a sparkly jumpsuit with plunging neckline. This Elvis-style one-piece is elegant and totally rock & roll – just like Kate.
