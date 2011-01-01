LOOK OF THE YEAR: High Street

These celebs are proof that you don’t need to drop a fortune to look good. Check them out in their high street duds (and see if you can nab them on sale now!)

With full access to every designer dress under the sun, we totally rate Alexa Chung for sporting a dress from the good old British high street to the Chloe spring/summer fashion show. She’s dressed up her navy Whistles number with a pair of studded pointy Givenchy flats and a tan bowling bag. So unpretentious, so chic.