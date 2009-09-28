13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 28, 2009
1. LOTD 280909 Kate Moss
Kate Moss opted for a pale green maxidress for a night out in London. Teamed with shrunken tuxedo jacket and black accessories, the supermodel was ultra-elegant. Winged eyeliner and a scraped-back hairstyle finished the look.
September 28, 2009
2. LOTD 280909 Demi Moore
It seems even Hollywood superstars are prone to the charms of a little black dress when it comes to workwear. Demi Moore wore this puff-sleeved LBD for a business meeting with Ashton Kutcher in Los Angeles. Ballet flats, a black tote bag and chic sunglasses are all the accessories she needed.
September 28, 2009
3. LOTD 280909 Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne showed total body confidence as she chose this skin-tight black D&G number for a party in Los Angeles. The starlet teamed her look with pewter round-toed heels and a silver bangle.
September 28, 2009
4. LOTD 280909 Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere went for the nude look in this stone-coloured knee-length dress at the Neutrogena Fresh Faces of Music party in Los Angeles. The Heroes starlet teamed her sweet look with long, luxe waves, pink peep toes and a box clutch bag.
September 28, 2009
5. LOTD 280909 Molly Sims
Molly Sims let her rainbow-coloured zebra-print skirt do the talking and kept everything else to black. Black peep-toe heels revealed the only other concession to colour in this look, her scarlet nail polish!
