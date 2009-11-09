13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 9, 2009
1. LOTD 091109 Halle Berry
Perfect ten: Halle Berry showed off her heavenly figure in a curve-clinging navy dress at the March of Dimes 4th Annual Celebration of Babies bash in LA.
-
November 9, 2009
2. LOTD 091109 Nicole Richie
The Queen of Maxidresses Nicole Richie was working her signature look at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies event in a pretty floral-print, chocolate-brown number.
-
November 9, 2009
3. LOTD 091109 Leighton Meester
We simply love this fun, youthful Marios Schwab mini on the stunning Leighton Meester. The Gossip Girl teamed the printed number with peep-toe ankle boots at the You Know You Want it book launch in NY.
-
November 9, 2009
4. LOTD 091109 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz proved the endurance – and success – of the LBD as she stepped out in Rome for the photo call for her new movie, Broken Embraces. The actress looked picture-perfect in her black dress with a nipped-in waist, which she accentuated with a cute cropped leather jacket.
-
November 9, 2009
5. LOTD 091109 Olivia Palermo
At a book launch in NY, Olivia Palermo showed how to make the leather trend ladylike instead of rock chick by teaming it with a pretty cream blouse, a cool black skinny belt and a glamorous statement choker.
November 9, 20091 of 5
LOTD 091109 Halle Berry
Perfect ten: Halle Berry showed off her heavenly figure in a curve-clinging navy dress at the March of Dimes 4th Annual Celebration of Babies bash in LA.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018