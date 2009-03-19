13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 19, 2009
1. Nicole Richie LOTD 09/03/09Nicole Richie was hippy chic as she popped to celebrity hot shop, Kitson in LA. The expecting mum is styling her baby bump in the way she knows best; in a loose flowing maxi-dress, golden gladiator sandals and layers of bohemian pendants and necklaces.
-
March 19, 2009
2. Charlize Theron LOTD 09/03/09Charlize Theron was glamorous in Dior following the autumn/winter 09 show. Stepping into the Georges V hotel the actress was sleek in a form-fitting black ensemble with sheer sleeves and embellished neckline. Love those diagonal strap heels!
-
March 19, 2009
3. Eva Mendes LOTD 09/03/03
Eva Mendes headed out for a spot of shopping in New York's Greenwich Village in an outfit that embraced the springtime weather. A bell-sleeved ditzy floral frock by Dolce & Gabbana was accompanied by grey knee-high boots and outsized shades for a pretty urban look.
-
March 19, 2009
4. Hilary Duff LOTD 09/03/09Hilary Duff was cute in an all grey look at a party in New York. The actress works the leggings look to perfection; teamed with long top, wide, waist-cinching belt, vertiginous courts and a pair of statement earrings her outfit is the definition of glam-casual.
-
March 19, 2009
5. Eva Green LOTD 09/03/09Celebrity fashion fans have been hitting Paris Fashion Week and none in quite so much style as Eva Green. Wearing a forties style Dior suit with pussybow collar and her hair in vintage waves, the actress headed to the Tuileries to check out John Galliano's latest collection for the French label.
March 19, 20091 of 5
