Kate Middleton wows at Wimbledon, while Victoria Beckham, Pippa Middleton, Anne Hathaway and Lana Del Rey join her in today's top celebrity fashion...
Monday 9 July, 2012
July 9, 2012
1. Kate Middleton in Joseph dress and jacket at Wimbledon finals
Taking her place centre-court for the nail-biting Men's Wimbledon final, all eyes were on Kate Middleton who put her own stylish spin on tennis whites, opting for a blush shift dress and cream summer tweed jacket - both from Joseph, adding a pop of print with her Diane von Furstenberg clutch.
July 9, 2012
2. Anne Hathaway in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci at Hand and Footprint ceremony
The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway looked positively Holly Golightly-esque at the Christopher Nolan Hand and Footprint Ceremony in LA, working an elegant Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci peplum LBD.
July 9, 2012
3. Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham dress at Wimbledon finals
Dropping by centre-court with hubby David to watch the Men's Wimbledon finals, Victoria Beckham modelled a forest green shift dress from her own AW12 collection. She accessorised with a chain strap handbag - also from her own line - holding it like a clutch. We love her high crown ponytail too.
July 9, 2012
4. Lana Del Rey in Topshop dress at House festival
Stunning songstress Lana Del Rey went vintage chic for a festival in London working a pretty sorbet shade fit and flare dress from Topshop, cinched-in with a Topshop caged belt. Gorgeous feline eyes, an uber volumed 60s inspired 'do and a peach mani completed her wow-worthy look.
July 9, 2012
5. Pippa Middleton in Project D dress at Wimbledon finals
Hitting the Men's Wimbledon final on centre-court next to sister Kate, Pippa Middleton was eager to make a stylish impression as she worked this season's hottest trend - the peplum - in a sky blue bird printed Project D dress. In typical Pippa style, she wore her hair loose, lustrous and gorgeously glossy.
