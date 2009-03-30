13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 30, 2009
1. Kate Winslet LOTD 09/02/09Kate dazzled on the Bafta red carpet in a sculptural Zac Posen gown. The star, who beat herself and a host of A-Listers to the Best Actress Bafta for The Reader, accessorised the look with millions of pounds worth of Chopard jewels. We can't wait to see what she brings out for the Oscars — watch this space!
-
March 30, 2009
2. Freida Pinto LOTD 09/02/09Slumdog Millionaire's Freida Pinto looked like a veritable princess at the Baftas in her pink ruffled Oscar de la Renta gown and jewelled Jimmy Choo sandals — truly the stuff that dreams are made of.
-
March 30, 2009
3. Angelina Jolie LOTD 09/02/09Angelina Jolie eschewed the softly-draped gowns she's been wearing of late on the red carpet and went for something with a little more structure for the Baftas. We love the yellow satin slicing through the black Armani Privé shift and the structured ruffle that fans out over her neckline.
-
March 30, 2009
4. Marisa Tomei LOTD 09/02/09Marisa Tomei was resplendent in a silvery one-shoulder paisley print gown by Etro. The Wrestler actress, who was vying for the leading lady gong may have gone home empty handed, but this number is sure to land her on best dressed lists everywhere. Props to the curly up-do, which fared better in the London rain than most stiff up-dos.
-
March 30, 2009
5. Thandie Newton LOTD 09/02/09A fixture on the Baftas red carpet, Thandie Newton was picture perfect in a black and gold tulle vintage dress. She kept the look simple with a delicate cuff and strappy black sandals.
1 of 5
