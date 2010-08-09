13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2010
1. LOTD 090810
Maggie Gyllenhaal made a splash on the red carpet in a draped, poppy-hued Lanvin dress. The actress, who was attending the unveiling of fellow thesp Emma Thompson’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, completed the dress with a pair of Grecian-style flats. Although a pair of strappy killer heels would have made for a more glamorous footwear choice, we rate Maggie’s commitment to comfort.
-
August 9, 2010
2. LOTD 090810
The little white dress proved to be the go-to outfit for many a tween star at the Teen Choice Awards in LA last night. Leighton Meester opted for a more grown-up version of the LWD in this lacy mini by Emilio Pucci. The Gossip Girl completed her look with to-die-for Christian Louboutin shoes with floral pom-poms, and Cathy Waterman jewellery.
-
August 9, 2010
3. LOTD 090810
Glee phenomenon Lea Michele was all dolled up at the Teen Choice Awards in a figure-hugging sparkly minidress by Giambattista Valli. The actress, who was bronzed to perfection, set off her slender legs in a pair of towering tan wedge sandals.
-
August 9, 2010
4. LOTD 090810
Actress and singer Selena Gomez was ultra-glam at the Teen Choice Awards in Max Azria's version of the little white dress for BCBG, which came complete with slashed, draped sleeves. We also love her tousled mane and smoky eyes.
-
August 9, 2010
5. LOTD 090810
Brit beauty Cat Deeley also boarded the LWD train in this asymmetric number by Preen at the Teen Choice Awards. The TV presenter set the look off with neon brights, including an electric blue clutch, a stack of multi-coloured bracelets and flouro-pink toenail varnish – FAB!
August 9, 20101 of 5
LOTD 090810
