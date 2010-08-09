The little white dress proved to be the go-to outfit for many a tween star at the Teen Choice Awards in LA last night. Leighton Meester opted for a more grown-up version of the LWD in this lacy mini by Emilio Pucci. The Gossip Girl completed her look with to-die-for Christian Louboutin shoes with floral pom-poms, and Cathy Waterman jewellery.