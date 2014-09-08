13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 8, 2014
1. Olivia Palermo Styles Up Leather Trench Coat
Olivia Palermo looked super-chic at the Diane Von Furstenberg show in a black trench coat over a white shirt, with nude heels.
September 8, 2014
2. Cameron Diaz Works A Bold Red Carpet Look In A Dior Jumpsuit
Cameron Diaz glowed in a bold red Dior jumpsuit at the premiere of her new film, Sex Tape.
September 8, 2014
3. Chloe Grace Moretz Looks Stunning In A Dior Gown
Chloe Grace Moretz looked stunning in a full Dior gown at the premiere of The Equalizer at Toronto International Film Festival, with her hair in a chic updo.
September 8, 2014
4. Poppy Delevingne In This Season's Hottest Denim Trend
Poppy Delevingne went for a low-key jeans and long-sleeved top combo, with matching heels and lips, at the Piperlime Celebrates New York Fashion Week event.
September 8, 2014
5. Amanda Seyfried Looks Stunning In Floral And Lace Valentino
Amanda Seyfried looked beautiful in a floral and lace Valentino dress with pinky-toned make-up and two-tone shoes at the While We're Young premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.
