13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 8, 2010
1. LOTD 080310 Kristen stewart
When Kristen Stewart gets it right, boy does she wow. At the Academy Awards last night she pulled it out of the bag with this divine strapless fishtail gown by Monique Lhuillier. The Twilight star was at the Oscars to present an award along with her New Moon costar, Taylor Lautner. We love that she kept things youthful with minimal jewellery, fresh-faced make-up and a pretty, textured hairstyle.
-
March 8, 2010
2. LOTD 080310 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker can always be relied upon to go for the fashionista's choice and she did so at yesterday's Oscars in Chanel Haute Couture. The Sex and the City actress chose this golden yellow gown with silver bustier detail and matched it with silver accents in her eye make-up, bracelets and platform shoes.
-
March 8, 2010
3. LOTD 080310 Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock just seemed to know it was going to be her big day when she stepped onto the Oscars red carpet yesterday. The actress glowed in this pale gold goddess gown with floral appliqué detail by Marchesa and looked heavenly in the process. With her long hair dyed a dark, chocolate brown and a slick of raspberry-pink lipstick Sandra completed the look that was all good old fashioned Hollywood glamour.
-
March 8, 2010
4. LOTD 080310 Maggie Gyllenhaal
We're always excited to see what Maggie Gyllenhaal will wear on the red carpet and at last night's Oscars the Best Supporting Actress nominee did not disappoint. Opting for the very cool Dries Van Noten for her Academy Awards gown, Maggie chose this painterly blue number which worked perfectly with her pale skintone. Droplet earrings and diamond cuffs finished the look.
-
March 8, 2010
5. LOTD 090310 Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz proved she's still very much the California golden girl in a knock-out glittering gown by Oscar de la Renta. The strapless metallic number was a flattering shade of faded gold that turned to silver at the hem and she literally glimmered as the pap bulbs caught the outsized sequins sewn all over the gown. Total princess look!
