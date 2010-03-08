When Kristen Stewart gets it right, boy does she wow. At the Academy Awards last night she pulled it out of the bag with this divine strapless fishtail gown by Monique Lhuillier. The Twilight star was at the Oscars to present an award along with her New Moon costar, Taylor Lautner. We love that she kept things youthful with minimal jewellery, fresh-faced make-up and a pretty, textured hairstyle.

