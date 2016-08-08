13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 8, 2016
1. Diane Kruger Makes Distressed Denim Cool
A breton, jeans and flats — a classic.
-
August 8, 2016
2. Gisele Is Our Vacay Inspo
We'd wear it over a simple bandeau bikini.
-
August 8, 2016
3. Rita Ora Does A Mix And Match 90s Look
We're all about the trainers and socks for giving it a casj down.
-
August 8, 2016
4. Lottie Moss In A NSFW Short Playsuit
It's a real 'out out' look.
-
August 8, 2016
5. Pixie Lott Styles Up A One Shoulder Dress
Barbie chic.
