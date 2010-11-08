13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 8, 2010
1. LOTD 081110 Rihanna
Rihanna looked positively swan-like at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Madrid in a blush-coloured ruffled mermaid gown by Marchesa. The singer's tulle confection featured strategically-placed cut-outs, making it sexy enough for the event but still demure, especially when teamed with an elegant up-do.
November 8, 2010
2. LOTD 081110 Carey Mulligan
The Never Let Me Go star can do no wrong in the style stakes. For the AFI Fest in LA she chose a monochrome printed frock that was the perfect hybrid of ladylike and cool.
November 8, 2010
3. LOTD 081110 Rachel McAdams
The Canadian actress sported a ruched satin strapless dress for the premiere of her latest flick, Morning Glory, in which she co-stars with Harrison Ford. We love her blonde locks, which were styled for the night in a flippy shoulder-skimming hairstyle.
November 8, 2010
4. LOTD 081110 Dakota Fanning
Dakota looked totally grown-up at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards in a carpet-sweeping ivory gown by Valentino couture. This dress would wear most young stars but the Twilight starlet keeps it fresh and simple with no jewellery and lightly tousled locks.
November 8, 2010
5. LOTD 081110 Rosario Dawson
Rosario worked the perfect little white dress (by Christiano Siriano) to the BAFTA LA Britannia Awards, which she teamed with leg-lengthening nude courts and a simple diamante bangle.
