Look of the Day
-
June 8, 2009
1. lotd 080609 Blake lively
Blake was the ultimate summer girl at the opening of the W hotel in Florida in a slinky ruched frock by Christian Cota. A killer pair of indigo stiletto sandals completed the look.
-
June 8, 2009
2. lotd 080609 Gwyneth paltrow
Gwynnie had the honour of being one of the first guests to be interviewed by the new Tonight Show host Conan O'Brien and chose this chic little black and white dress for the occasion, teamed with a pair of ankle booties.
-
June 8, 2009
3. lotd 080609 Naomi Campbell
The supermodel was a knockout in a flouncy black dress and spike-heeled courts in Venice, where she caught up with fellow A-listers like Stella McCartney and Margherita Missoni at the opening of the Contemporary Art Fair.
-
June 8, 2009
4. lotd 080609 Margherita Missoni
Yellow is this summer's stand-out colour and doesn't Margherita Missoni pull it off beautifully? The It-girl teamed a lemon dress by her family's design house with a pair of vintage purple sandals and a headband for a cool hippie-chic vibe.
-
June 8, 2009
5. lotd 050609 Stella McCartney
The designer was cool in a white tie top and breezy linen shorts of her own design at the Contemporary Art Fair opening in Venice. To complete the nautical look, Stella chose a pair of bright patterend sandals and kept her hair simple and slicked back.
