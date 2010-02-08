13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 8, 2010
1. LOTD 080210 Rihanna
Could Rihanna be missing her Bahamian home? The songstress brought the aquamarine sea to her outfit in this stunner of a strapless frock by Project Runway winner, Christian Siriano. The deep blue to turquoise hue, the silver-edged ruffle at the waist… It's got us reaching for a holiday brochure. Teamed with nude Jimmy Choo heels and plenty of twinkling bling, this is Riri perfection.
-
February 8, 2010
2. LOTD 080210 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker was her chic self in a raspberry-hued frock with black chiffon overlay. The Sex and the City actress layered necklaces and bangles for a unique look.
-
February 8, 2010
3. LOTD 080210 Kimberley Walsh
Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh was sassy but sweet in this bodycon LBD with puff shoulders and a pair of bow-front peep-toes as she opened the latest New Look store in London.
-
February 8, 2010
4. LOTD 080210 Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock attended The America Riviera Award in Santa Barbara working ladylike chic. The slightly off-the-shoulder style is discreetly sexy, while the rose motif and peep-toes are ever so feminine.
-
February 8, 2010
5. LOTD 080210 Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr went maxi-tastic in this stretchy olive-hued dress. The Victoria's Secret model teamed her maxidress with strappy heels and boyfriend blazer for an elegantly casual look.
February 8, 20101 of 5
LOTD 080210 Rihanna
Could Rihanna be missing her Bahamian home? The songstress brought the aquamarine sea to her outfit in this stunner of a strapless frock by Project Runway winner, Christian Siriano. The deep blue to turquoise hue, the silver-edged ruffle at the waist… It's got us reaching for a holiday brochure. Teamed with nude Jimmy Choo heels and plenty of twinkling bling, this is Riri perfection.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018