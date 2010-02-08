Could Rihanna be missing her Bahamian home? The songstress brought the aquamarine sea to her outfit in this stunner of a strapless frock by Project Runway winner, Christian Siriano. The deep blue to turquoise hue, the silver-edged ruffle at the waist… It's got us reaching for a holiday brochure. Teamed with nude Jimmy Choo heels and plenty of twinkling bling, this is Riri perfection.

SEE MORE RIHANNA