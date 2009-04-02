13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2009
1. Eva Mendes LOTD 08/12/08The actress stole the show at the British Comedy Awards in a white satin off-the-shoulder dress by Temperley London which was festooned with an oversized bow. She completed the Grecian look with gold sandals and a chic up-do.
-
April 2, 2009
2. Kate Moss LOTD 08/12/08Kate travelled to China with boyfriend Jamie Hince to attend the Vogue Icons 2008 Celebration. The supermodel was striking in a black one-shoulder column dress by Chanel and statement jewellery. Likewise, her beauty regime was kept classic, with a simple chignon and ruby red lips.
-
April 2, 2009
3. Victoria Beckham LOTD 08/12/08
Posh sports one of her own dress designs as she hits the streets of New York with her trademark accessories: dVb sunglasses, an Hermes Birkin and vertiginous heels. The fashionista's range went on sale in London's Selfridges last week and sold out in a day.
-
April 2, 2009
4. Emma Watson LOTD 08/12/08
The Harry Potter star was looking fierce at the premiere of kiddie's film Tales of Despereaux in a midnight blue corseted minidress and to-die-for platform sandals. Kids, do try this at home!
-
April 2, 2009
5. Cate Blanchett LOTD 08/12/08
The statuesque actress gave menswear a spin as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her chalk-stripe jacket and high-waisted white trousers were reminiscent of Katharine Hepburn (whom she portrayed in The Aviator) and her classic red lips and blonde curls evoked the glamour of the silver screen.
