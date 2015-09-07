13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 7, 2015
1. Dakota Johnson Channels Demure Style In Valentino
Dakota Johnson looked incredible at the Venice Film Festival, channeling a demure look in a high-necked Valentino dress with black sandals. The actress' blunt bob perfectly complemented the detailing.
September 7, 2015
2. Kendall Jenner Styles Up A Pair Of Mom Jeans
Kendall Jenner's style has taken a new turn, eschewing her minimalist off-duty model looks for a more classic aesthetic, showing off her famously svelte figure in a pair of high-waisted mom jeans, a tiny vest top and black loafers.
September 7, 2015
3. Rita Ora Goes Sports Luxe In Moschino
Rita Ora channeled a sports luxe look, showing off her toned abs in a Moschino vest, skinny jeans and heels. The singer completed the look with a bold hat choice and a cowboy-style belt, a la Kendall Jenner.
September 7, 2015
4. Diane Kruger Channels A Whole New Look
Diane Kruger channeled a whole new look at the Venice Film Festival, swapping her red carpet dresses and casual off-duty style for a risque bralet and mini skirt.
September 7, 2015
5. Kim Kardashian Goes All Out Nude
Kim Kardashian looked chic out and about in LA in a nude Maison Margiela coat, a Wolford dress styled as a skirt and a pair of Tom Ford sandals.
